Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Stock analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average of $167.26. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $131.27 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

