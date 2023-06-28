Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Handelsbanken

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 113,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

