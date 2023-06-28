GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $49.18

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.18, but opened at $48.08. GitLab shares last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 309,646 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,274 shares of company stock worth $2,495,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.