Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54.

About Glanbia

(Get Rating)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.