Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.58

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.58 and last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 83462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Glaukos Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

