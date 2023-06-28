Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stake Increased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.