Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 111,058 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $44.11.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

