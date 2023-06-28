Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 976.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,038 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.55 and a 200 day moving average of $220.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.