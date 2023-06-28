Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires Shares of 472,349 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 450,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.