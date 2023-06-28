Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,000. Cintas accounts for about 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.47. 45,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $363.59 and a 52 week high of $497.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

