Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 306,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

