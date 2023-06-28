Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 104,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,491. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

