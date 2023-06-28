Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after buying an additional 683,878 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. 102,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,110. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

