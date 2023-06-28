Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $339,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 114,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,257. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

