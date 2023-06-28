Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $473,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

INTC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,117,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,710,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

