Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.14. The stock had a trading volume of 231,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

