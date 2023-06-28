Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.27. 34,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

