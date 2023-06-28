Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 69750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Gold Springs Resource Trading Down 11.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,847 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.