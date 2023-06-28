Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Raised by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 11.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 110,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.