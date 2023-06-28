Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.98

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.98 and traded as high as $27.64. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 52,708 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.42 million, a P/E ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 179.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

