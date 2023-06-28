Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $277.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.21 and a 200 day moving average of $242.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.