Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

