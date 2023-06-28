Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GHI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 4,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.64. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 64.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

