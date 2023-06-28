Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.02. Groupon shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1,387,969 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 23.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 158,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.