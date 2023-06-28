Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.02. Groupon shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1,387,969 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Groupon Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 23.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 158,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.