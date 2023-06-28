Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,312. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
