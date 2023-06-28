Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,312. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.