Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.90

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $15.51. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 343,765 shares.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

