H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 489,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,782. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.42 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 47.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.