H2O DAO (H2O) Market Cap Achieves $26.68 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $26.68 million and $282,181.85 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

