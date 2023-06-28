Head to Head Analysis: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 10.84% 20.23% 3.37% Q2 -14.70% -10.16% -3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paylocity and Q2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $852.65 million 11.75 $90.78 million $2.11 85.10 Q2 $565.68 million 3.12 -$108.98 million ($1.49) -20.32

Analyst Recommendations

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paylocity and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 3 8 0 2.73 Q2 1 5 5 0 2.36

Paylocity presently has a consensus target price of $260.87, suggesting a potential upside of 45.27%. Q2 has a consensus target price of $35.43, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Q2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paylocity has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Q2 on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions. It also provides human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications. In addition, the company offers talent management solutions comprising recruiting and onboarding, as well as learning, performance, and compensation management; employee benefits management and third-party administrative solutions; employee experiences solutions, including community, premium video, survey, and peer recognition; and insights and recommendations solutions, such as modern workforce index, data insights, and reporting. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company serves for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System to monitor and optimize end-user acquisition, engagement and retention, customize and extend the platform, and enhance operational efficiencies. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-based, real-time core processing BaaS platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

