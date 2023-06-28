Head-To-Head Contrast: Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) & Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nestlé pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Nestlé pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glanbia pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glanbia 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nestlé and Glanbia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nestlé presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Glanbia has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Glanbia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glanbia is more favorable than Nestlé.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Glanbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nestlé and Glanbia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé N/A N/A N/A $2.98 40.05 Glanbia N/A N/A N/A $0.52 28.12

Glanbia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nestlé, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nestlé beats Glanbia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, MEZEAST, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Glanbia

(Free Report)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes. In addition, the company engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, weight management, and bioactive solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, SlimFast, think!, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and LevlUp brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

