Head-To-Head Review: Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) and Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) and Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Finning International and Doman Building Materials Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finning International N/A N/A N/A Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finning International and Doman Building Materials Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finning International N/A N/A N/A $1.76 17.17 Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 11.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Doman Building Materials Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finning International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.6% of Finning International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Finning International pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Doman Building Materials Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Finning International pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Doman Building Materials Group pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Finning International and Doman Building Materials Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finning International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Doman Building Materials Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Finning International presently has a consensus target price of $44.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.39%. Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus target price of $7.29, indicating a potential upside of 47.34%. Given Finning International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finning International is more favorable than Doman Building Materials Group.

Summary

Finning International beats Doman Building Materials Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc. sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers. It also provides augers, backhoes, bale grabs, bale spears, blades, brooms, brush cutters, buckets-backhoe rear, buckets-compact wheel loaders, buckets-mining shovels, buckets-skid steer loaders, buckets-telehandlers, couplers-excavators, couplers-loaders, flail mowers, forks, generator set enclosures, grapples, hammers, mulchers, multi-processors, pulverizers, rakes, rippers, shears, snow products, stump grinders, tillers, trenchers, and winches. In addition, it offers power systems for electric power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine, as well as aftermarket services. Further, the company provides aftercare, fluid analysis, finning managed, financing, warranty, customer training solutions, as well as rebuilds, rentals, and repair services. It serves agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, pipeline, and power generation industries, as well as private enterprise and government. The company was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997. Finning International Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products. The company also produces and treats lumber; and provides other value-add services. In addition, it is involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

