Head-To-Head Survey: IP Group (IPZYF) vs. Its Competitors

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) is one of 1,190 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IP Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares IP Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IP Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IP Group Competitors
|365.69%
|7.61%
|4.93%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares IP Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IP Group
|N/A
|N/A
|3.01
|IP Group Competitors
|$199.86 million
|-$13.95 million
|38.73
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IP Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IP Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|IP Group Competitors
|1035
|4476
|5819
|82
|2.43
IP Group presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,960.97%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 93.29%. Given IP Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IP Group is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
54.7% of IP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
IP Group peers beat IP Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
IP Group Company Profile
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.
