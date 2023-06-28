Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,500 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MAG Silver worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAG. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 162,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,698. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

