Hedges Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 181,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 260,027 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 130,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,136. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 107.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

