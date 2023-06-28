Hedges Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 9,804,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,724,230. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

