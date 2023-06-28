Hedges Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,923 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp accounts for approximately 10.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Glacier Bancorp worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,261,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after buying an additional 200,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. 72,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,662. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,200 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,120.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 2,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,568.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.