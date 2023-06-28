Hedges Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.2% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 451,584 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 2,740,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

