Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 1,292,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,736. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

