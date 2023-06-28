Hedges Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 43,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 35.0% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $376,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 150.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

