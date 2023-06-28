Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,994,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

