Helen Stephens Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

