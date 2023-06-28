Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

