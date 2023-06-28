Helen Stephens Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

