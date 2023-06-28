Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNAZ traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

