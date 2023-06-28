Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 1693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

Hercules Site Services Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £20.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.72.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

