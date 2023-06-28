Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $3.92. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 67,989 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.45. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

