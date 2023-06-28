Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of HSHP stock remained flat at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 179,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,731. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.