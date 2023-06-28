Hixon Zuercher LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned about 0.86% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,293. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

