Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 2,192 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.83. 682,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,131. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.54.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

