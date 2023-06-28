Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,711 shares of company stock valued at $161,547,516 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.75. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

